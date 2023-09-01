Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu has poured cold water on the reports that she is planning to leave the group

Social media users started speculating that the singer was hinting at going solo after she shared posts about embracing change

Speaking to Briefly News, Nhlanhla said she is still a part of the award-winning Afro-pop group and called on fans to stream their new album Idwala

Nhlanhla Mafu has reassured South Africans that she is still a part of Mafikizolo and is not going anywhere. The star's statement comes following rumours that she was planning on doing solo.

Nhanhla Mafu slams Mafikizolo split rumours

South Africans recently expressed shock after reports that Nhlanhla Mafu, the founding member of Mafikizolo, was leaving the group. The concerns came after the star shared posts about change on her Instagram page.

Fans also noted that she had shared her personal booking details in one of the social media posts.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the singer's management said she is still a part of the Afro-pop group. They also assured Mzansi that the group is still going strong so they should debunk the rumours.

Fans are also being encouraged to stream Mafikizolo'ssinger's latest body of work Idwala, which is currently streaming on all platforms. The statement read:

"Nhlanhla Mafu is still a part of Mafikizolo and there are no plans to split the group. Therefore people can be rest assured that the rumours out there are completely incorrect and untrue.

"Mafikizolo has a new album called 'Idwala' which people can find on all digital platforms. People can also follow Mafikizolo on all social media platforms to see where Mafikizolo will be performing."

Nhlanhla Mafu's solo albums to return on digital platforms

The statement also noted that the singer's solo hit albums Inguquko and Iincinga Zam will be uploaded to streaming platforms later this month. Therefore, music lovers should keep an eye out for them.

"Nhlanhla's Mafu's old solo albums Inguquko and Iincinga Zam are also coming back on all digital platforms in the month of September."

