Actress Mbali Ngidi has posted pictures with a cute pregnancy bump

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star has shared on the show the desire to have another child

Netizens were split in half, debating if it was part of Umkhokha: the Curse's storyline or if she was indeed with child

Mbali Ngidi created confusion within her fanbase when she posted pregnancy pictures on Instagram. Images: @mbaliyesizwengiba4

Reality TV star Mbali Ngidi posted a pregnancy photo that sparked uncertainty with her online fans.

Mbali Ngidi posts 2 pregnancy pictures

The singer took to her Instagram two pictures of herself dressed in a pretty frock to match her glowing skin.

Mbali captioned the photos:

"Kuvume Omnguni Nomzobe."

Check out the pictures in this post:

Mbali Ngidi opens up about losing a child

The Ngizwide singer has shared with Mzansi her heartbreaking ordeal of losing a child as the Season 3 cast of the Real Housewives of Durban.

She also took the viewers on the journey of planning to procreate another baby after fixing her relationship with her mother.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Mbali Ngidi's pregnancy pictures

Those who follow Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha: The Curse religiously would know that she plays the role of pregnant Zodwa Mzobe who's impregnated by Difa Phakathwayo (Mnguni). This is how social media reacted to her post:

@mafaku_19 congratulated:

"Congratulations mama."

@thulipenman felt stressed:

"Zodwa I'm still stressing ngale love twist yakho no Difa."

@_mfundo.m warned Difa's wife:

"@dellymalinga9 Can you please listen to Gabi-Gabi, Zodwa is too comfortable now."

@zamaswazimkhwanazi said:

"Congratulations darling."

@lindysikoe complimented her skill:

"I love you Zo. Such great talent!"

@mamabear_mantuli_maphumulo congratulated:

"Yes of Grace, all the best sisi. You deserve this blessing."

@nane.ngubane said:

"Oh my dear friend, I'm so happy for you. Congrats."

@mamamahura_0902 was confused:

"Is this real? if so, then so so happy."

