The latest episode of Umkhokha has received some stellar reviews from fans and they all have none other than Chris Q Radaebe to thank

The fan favourite drama series is nearing the season finally and so the plot is just about as thick as it's ever been

Even with all of the drama on the show, viewers are making sure to give the big man behind the story some recognition

Umkhokha fans have flocked to social media in their masses to rave about Chris Q Radebe's writing. The show has had viewers glued to their screens since the premiere and peeps are biting their nails as they wait to see what Chris has cooked up for them in the finale.

Chris Q Radebe has fans raving about his writing in 'Umkhokha'. Image: @chrisq.za

Source: Instagram

The Twitter streets are all about Chris Q Radebe and his fantastic screenwriting skills on Umkhokha. After the most recent episodes, fans could not help but sing the writers praises as they anticipate a drama-filled season finale.

@Ms_Vivacious wrote:

"The storyline, the acting, the music, the wardrobe and the locations hand. Hayi man kodwa #umkhokha deserves nothing but awards! Excellent Drama series."

@joy_zelda said:

"Chris Radebe the scriptwriter of #Umkhokha. Underrated. Give him some bells."

@SihleGeneral10 commented:

"Let's Give Chris Q Radebe a big hand for the script behind Umkhokha... This guy is a clear."

TimesLIVE reports that Chris has always been a screenwriter, even though he is popularly known for his part as Dabula on Isibaya. Radebe's acting debut on the telenovela was all the work of Angus Gibson, who felt he would be perfect for the part.

Deli Malinga talks about emotional struggles of playing a villain on Umkhokha

Briefly News reported that Deli Malinga's character on Umkhokha is not only a milestone in her career but a great feat in her personal life. The industry veteran's villainous role as Mazobe on the drama series has really got people talking about her non-stop. Deli has shared just how much goes into playing such a character in real life.

True Love reports that Deli said that it was just a matter of time before she landed her big lead role and Umkhokha did just that for her.

The drama series follows two families feuding over leadership positions in the church. Malinga plays the matriarch that nobody wants to mess with.

