Mzansi Magic drama series Umkhokha opened up to some rave reviews and Deli Malinga was one of the talented names brought up

The seasoned actress has come a long from playing Khaphela's submissive wife on Generations to having the lead villain role in a telenovela

Deli has opened about how much it takes from her to play the character of Mazobbe in the drama series and the emotions she's gone through

Deli Malinga's character on Umkhokha is not only a milestone in her career but a great feat in her personal life. The industry veteran's villainous role as Mazobe on the drama series has really got people talking about her non-stop. Deli has shared just how much goes into playing such a character in real life.

Deli Malinga has opened up about the struggles of playing a super villain. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

True Love reports that Deli said that it was just a matter of time before she landed her big lead role and Umkhokha did just that for her. The drama series follows two families feuding over leadership positions in the church. Malinga plays the matriarch that nobody wants to mess with. Talking about landing the part, she said:

"So I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play uMaMzobe because she allows people to see my versatility as an actress. I always work 200 times harder when I get a role because I want people to see my talent and I’m happy with this role."

One thing that many actors have said over time is that playing the bad guy is not easy. TimesLIVE reports that it's no different for Deli either. The actress said that she had to tap into some heavy emotions to properly play this role and it definitely took a toll on her. She told the publication:

"I needed a break after that to take away Mamzobe completely because as time went by I realised it was too much involvement of Mamzobe with Deli so I needed my own space to deal with myself. I needed to be alone, no friends, no phone, nothing because I had to go through certain things I had experienced in my life. Writing, talking to my notebook."

Not only was Deli struggling to separate her personal emotions from those of her characters but fans in the streets began treating her like she was Mazobe. So much so that she has to now watch where she goes out. Talk about playing a character well...

