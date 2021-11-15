'Umkhokha': MaMzobe Trends for Slaying Yet Another Church Member in the Soapie

MaMzobe trended high on social media after she killed a prophet in Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha on Sunday night

The fans of the telenovela took to Twitter to share their views on MaMzobe, played by Deli Malinga, after she slayed yet another church member in the drama series

Umkhokha is a telenovela about two families fighting for a church and MaMzobe is making sure that no one stands in her family's way of controlling the church

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MaMzobe trended on Sunday night, 14 November after another epic episode of Umkhokha. The viewers of the telenovela took to social media to share their thoughts on MaMzobe after she killed yet another church member in the dramatic episode.

Deli Malinga plays the character of MaMzobe in 'Umkhokha'. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha is a Sunday night drama on Mzansi Magic about two families fighting for a church. Delisile Malinga portrays the character of villain, MaMzobe.

The fans of the telenovela took to Twitter to share their thoughts on MaMzobe's storyline in the show. They said she's the most dangerous villain on Mzansi TV right now.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of their comments below:

@Nqabakazi_22 said:

"Aybo MaMzobe killed a whole prophet."

@selepe_noxolo wrote:

"MaMzobe is literally going to kill everyone. We'll have a new cast for Season 2."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"MaMzobe is the most dangerous woman on TV right now."

@Amza_5 said:

"Noooooo! Mamzobe didn't just kill Ngcolosi. What level of villain is this?"

@WehappyK wrote:

"MaMzobe will end up killing her husband, she's so vindictive."

@Wandile_Ntulie added:

"If phunyuka bemphethe was a person. MaMzobe is very dangerous."

The Wife star Mondli Makhoba opens up about playing his 1st lead role

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba has opened up about scoring his first lead role in a telenovela. The star portrays the character of Nkosana in the Showmax soapie.

The show trended on social media when it premiered on Thursday, 11 November. Even though Mondli has appeared on different TV shows, he is proud to finally play a lead character.

The thespian, who began his career in theatre, has played the role of Pastor Nkosi in Uzalo, the character of Captain in Generations: The Legacy and Shukela in Imbewu: The Seed.

Source: Briefly.co.za