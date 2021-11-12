'The Wife' Star Mondli Makhoba Opens Up About Bagging His First Lead Role

The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba has opened up about playing the lead role for the first time

Mondli has appeared in TV shows such as Generations: The Legacy , Uzalo and Imbewu: The Seed but has never played a lead character before

Speaking of the character he plays in The Wife, Mondli described Nkosana as a "monster" and a "beast" who'll do anything to protect his family

The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba has opened up about scoring his first lead role in a telenovela. The star portrays the character of Nkosana in the Showmax soapie.

Mondli Makhoba plays the lead role of Nkosana in 'The Wife'.

Source: Instagram

The show trended on social media when it premiered on Thursday, 11 November. Even though Mondli has appeared on different TV shows, he is proud to finally play a lead character.

The thespian, who began his career in theatre, has played the role of Pastor Nkosi in Uzalo, the character of Captain in Generations: The Legacy and Shukela in Imbewu: The Seed. Mondli Makhoba told TshisaLIVE:

“I've done different shows, but I've never had a character like Nkosana’s and it’s the first time I'm playing a lead."

He further said that Mzansi should expect a lot from him that they’ve never seen before. He said the character was challenging but he was able to bring it to life because of his experience in the acting industry.

Mondli described Nkosana as a "beast" and a "monster" who leads from behind until he loses his son.

Mzansi hyped up after watching 3 episodes of 'The Wife'

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Wife has finally premiered on Showmax and Mzansi can't get enough of the telenovela. Peeps who have watched the first three episodes of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more episodes.

Excited peeps shared that they've already watched all three fire episodes of the soapie after it premiered on Thursday morning, 11 November. The show is trending high on social media as peeps discuss their favourite characters and scenes from the show.

Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions from peeps who have seen the soapie. @mandisa_ntsepe said:

"Just finished watching the first three episodes, I think I'm kinda taken @dududube."

@_Khathide_ wrote:

"All I have to say is, I Love It. The twists are the best. Episode 3, last scene!!"

