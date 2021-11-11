Mzansi soapie lovers are hyped up after watching the first 3 episodes of The Wife when the show played for the first time on Thursday

The lit telenovela has premiered on Showmax and the fans of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more episodes next week

The telenovela is an adaptation of author Dudu Dube's romance novel titled Hlomu: The Wife

The Wife has finally premiered on Showmax and Mzansi can't get enough of the telenovela. Peeps who have watched the first three episodes of the show have shared that they can't wait to watch more episodes.

Excited peeps shared that they've already watched all three fire episodes of the soapie after it premiered on Thursday morning, 11 November. The show is trending high on social media as peeps discuss their favourite characters and scenes from the show.

Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions from peeps who have seen the soapie. Check out some of their Twitter comments below:

@mandisa_ntsepe said:

"Just finished watching the first three episodes, I think I'm kinda taken @dududube."

@_Khathide_ wrote:

"All I have to say is, I Love It. The twists are the best. Episode 3, last scene!!"

@lady_maserame commented:

"Ai Ausi, 3 episodes fela? Don't know what to do with myself after watching them..."

@SiisandaMabaso said:

"Mooooooorning!!!!! All 3 episodes done and dusted. Ngyawaz umlilo? NgiHappy angfun ukungasho."

TshisaLIVE reports that actress Zikhona Sodlaka, who plays the character of Mandisa, said:

"This project was a labour of love."

Mbalenhle Mavimbela bags role of Hlomu in 'The Wife'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has bagged a leading role in a new Showmax series, The Wife. The streaming platform announced the news on social media on Tuesday, 19 October.

Mbalenhle portrays the role of Hlomu in the new show. The stunner currently plays the character of Nothile in Skeem Saam. She is Lehasa's bae in the SABC 1 soapie.

Former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Shibe and other popular actors such as Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka are part of the star-studded cast of the show.

