'The Wife' to Premiere in November, Mbalenhle Mavimbela Bags Role of Hlomu

Mzansi has shared their excitement after Showmax announced that Skeem Saam star Mbalenhle Mavimbela has bagged the leading role of Hlomu in The Wife

Tweeps shared that they cannot wait to stream the new telenovela, which will start airing on 11 November

The drama series is an adaptation of author Dudu Dube's popular romance novel titled, Hlomu The Wife

Skeem Saam actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has bagged a leading role in a new Showmax series, The Wife. The streaming platform announced the news on social media on Tuesday, 19 October.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela will play the role of Hlomu in 'The Wife'. Image: @mbalenhle_ _m

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle will portray the role of Hlomu in the new show. The stunner currently plays the character of Nothile in Skeem Saam. She is Lehasa's bae in the SABC 1 soapie. Former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Shibe and other popular actors such as Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka are part of the star-studded cast of the show.

The new telenovela will premiere on 11 November. According to OkMzansi, it is an adaptation of author Dudu Dube's romance novel titled, Hlomu The Wife. Showmax took to Twitter to share an epic trailer of the series.

People who have enjoyed reading the book shared that they cannot wait to watch the soapie. Check out some of their comments below:

@Iam_Teya_R said:

"Mami is perfect. I've never seen her work but this lady gives me Hlomu."

@thandekanjomie wrote:

"So excited about this. Saw the trailer and it’s fire."

@amyzea commented:

"This is exciting. I’m happy with the cast and looking forward to watching."

@bunkies21 said:

"Love Hlomu! She’s close to what I had in mind when reading the book!"

@SiyandaNdimba commented:

"Hlomu is perfect."

