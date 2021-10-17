Weekly Wrap: Man Discovers Abandoned Mansion and Itu Khune’s Wife’s New Whip

This week's news was full of the unexpected. A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion, Itumeleng Khune's wife got a new whip and a Kasi nightclub became a parking lot for luxury cars.

In addition, Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku is feuding with DJ Tira after he pulled Makhadzi away from making an appearance at her event. Thembinkosi Lorch showed off his luxury Gucci sneakers worth R10 000.

1. Man Discovers Old Abandoned Mansion with 100s of Cars, Lovely Paintings & Luxury Furniture, Shares Clip of it

A man has stunned the internet with a video capturing an old abandoned mansion that he recently found.

The video creator, Steve Ronin in the company of two friends visited the property and were amazed by what they found.

The property was said to have been abandoned in the 1900s Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Steve Ronin

From the video shared on Facebook, luxury household furniture and fittings, as well as beautiful paintings, were spotted.

2. “I Love It”: Itumeleng Khune's Wife Sphelele Shows Off Stylish Vacation Whip on Loan

Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, is a woman of taste and luxurious living and that comes to the fore as she was spotted receiving a BMW SUV vehicle. Sphelele was on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal and also thanked the car dealership for treating her family to a five-star vacation.

Makhunga penned a sweet message on social media where she also credited her sister Nomfundo, who also ensured her family drove in style while on holiday. Makhunga has posted a snap carrying flowers and accompanied by a man from Richards Bay BMW.

3. Mzansi Can’t Deal With Fleet of Luxury Whips at Kasi Nightclub, the Wealthy Love Flaunting Riches at Konka

Konka is attracting the attention of Mzansi after the Soweto nightclub transformed into a playground for the rich and famous. Now, a Twitter post shared by @DiggaTheGrigio, shows that Konka is attracting new levels of opulence after a fleet of Mercedes Benz V-Classes were seen at the club.

In the post, the Twitter-user shared a video of about 20 V-Classes parked at Konka - a number so incredible it has to be seen to believed.

4. ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ Star MaNgwabe Accused of Sabotaging DJ Tira

Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku is feuding with DJ Tira after he pulled Makhadzi away from making an appearance at her event. Tira scheduled Makhadzi to perform at two of his events and stated in the contract was that she may not book any other event in KZN in that time.

Against contractual agreements, MaNgwabe arranged for Mkhadzi to make an appearance at her event that same weekend, causing major tension between the reality star and the musician.

5. Thembinkosi Lorch Shows Off Gucci Sneakers Worth R10k on the Gram

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Thembinkosi Lorch is serving luxury once again on social media and this time he showed off a pair of lux sneakers worth R10 000. Lorch is dripping in Gucci and Mzansi social media users are loving his fashion sense.

Thembinkosi Lorch may be on the sidelines due to his shoulder injury but he's still very much a talking point on the football streets. Lorch showed off his latest look on Instagram and he's seen rocking a pair of Gucci sneakers which are worth R10 000.

