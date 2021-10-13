‘Uthando Nesthembu’ Star MaNgwabe Accused of Sabotaging DJ Tira

While KZN residents rejoiced over Makhadzi's recent amazing performance in KZN, tensions were rising behind the scenes between MaNgwabe and DJ Tira

Tira arranged Makhadzi's KZN debut and booked her performances when MaNgwabe allegedly released posters advertising the singer's appearance at her venue

Upon finding out, Makoya Bearings was highly unimpressed and took action against the falsely advertised appearance as it was not agreed-upon

Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku is feuding with DJ Tira after he pulled Makhadzi away from making an appearance at her event. Tira scheduled Makhadzi to perform at two of his events and stated in the contract was that she may not book any other event in KZN in that time.

Against contractual agreements, MaNgwabe arranged for Mkhadzi to make an appearance at her event that same weekend, causing major tension between the reality star and the musician.

‘Uthando Nesthembu’ star allegedly has tensions with DJ Tira over Makhadzi. Image: @mbali_ngwabe and @djtira

Source: Instagram

DailySun reports that the Uthando Nesthembu star released posters advertising that Makhadzi would be performing at her entertainment venue despite the fact that the singer was not booked for such an event.

The news of this falsehood sent DJ Tira up in flames. He accused the reality star of attempting to sabotage the two events that he had already planned with the Limpopo-born talent. Tira then released a statement addressing the fake advertisement.

"Makhadzi only has two shows in KZN, Nsimbini Lifestyle at Efolweni and Prince Lounge 21 in Stanger. It ends there."

After Tira released his tweet, MaNgwabe then changed the narrative from a performance to a possible meet-and-greet but the damage was already done and Makoya Bearings was not having any of it, reports ZAlebs.

Makhadzi showered with love after KZN performance, thanks fans and DJ Tira for the support

Briefly News reported Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi recently tore it up in KZN and couldn’t thank her guy DJ Tira enough for making it happen. The Matorokisi singer took to social media to share some footage from her lit performance. There is no denying that Makhadzi is an entertainer!

Makhadzi took the time to thank her fans for their support and to give ups to Tira for making her feel so welcome, reported TimesLIVE. Makhadzi thinks KZN is a vibe.

“@djtira thanks for bringing me in KZN for the first time.”

Seeing Makhadzi’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to let sis know she gave one hell of a performance and that she deserves all the things. KZN fans just cannot wait for Makhadzi to come back and perform again! Take a look at some of the comments that were made:

@lesiba_mphephu said sweetly:

“Looking at me and you, we can make a very beautiful couple hey ❤️”

@lungile_xabanonkosi spread the love:

“Please come back ❤️ We love you❤️”

Source: Briefly.co.za