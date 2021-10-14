Itumeleng Khune’s beautiful wife, Sphelele Makhunga, recently visited KwaZulu-Natal and posted a snap of a beautiful car

Makhunga was on a mini-vacation and drove a stylish BMW X5 courtesy of a Richards Bay dealership, saying her family drove in serious style

At the same time, her husband remains a notable absentee for Kaizer Chiefs and could be unavailable for the weekend match versus Chippa United

Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, is a woman of taste and luxurious living and that comes to the fore as she was spotted receiving a BMW SUV vehicle. Sphelele was on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal and also thanked the car dealership for treating her family to a five-star vacation.

Makhunga penned a sweet message on social media where she also credited her sister Nomfundo, who also ensured her family drove in style while on holiday. Makhunga has posted a snap carrying flowers and accompanied by a man from Richards Bay BMW.

The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana veteran's wife is now receiving supportive reactions from her viral images and Briefly News takes a look. She wrote on social media:

“Thank you so much @bmw_richards_bay cc @mfundo_kay for making sure my family and I roll in style for our mini holiday in KZN #X5gang”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper's wife Itumeleng Khune's wife was in Durban. Image: @layylamak/ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

Itumeleng Khune remains an absentee for Kaizer Chiefs

On the same topic, Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter recently announced that Daniel Akpeyi will keep his place between the posts, according to KickOff.

Amakhosi are facing Chippa United this weekend in the DStv Premiership and Baxter seems to have faith in the big Nigerian netminder and former Chilli Boys keeper. Baxter says Akpeyi is experienced and that his troops really need that following a lukewarm start into the current season.

Inside the luxury life of Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga

In a similar post, Briefly News wrote that Sphelele Makhunga is one of the most recognised faces on social media platforms and that's because she's married to one of the most celebrated footballers.

That is none other than Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana’s favourite goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune. Briefly News takes a look inside the luxury life of Itu's wife. We dig deep into her vacations, clothing brands and the cars she drives.

In our investigation, this website picked up that the stunning lady seems to be sponsored by Puma SA, Huggies South Africa and Purity SA, among other brands.

