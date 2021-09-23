Inside the Luxury Life of Itumeleng Khune’s Wife, Sphelele Makhunga

As the wife of one of the finest footballers ever produced in Mzansi, Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele is truly a woman of class

Despite the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper's bae enjoying celebrity status, she remains a loving mother to her kids

Briefly News takes a glance at the stunner's luxury life, which ranges from top cars to designer clothes to personal sponsorships

Sphelele Makhunga is one of the most recognised faces on social media platforms and that's because she's married to one of the most celebrated footballers. That is none other than Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana’s favourite goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune.

Briefly News takes a look inside the luxury life of Itu's wife. We dig deep into her vacations, clothing brands and the cars she drives.

In our investigation, this website picked up that the stunning lady seems to be sponsored by Puma SA, Huggies South Africa and Purity SA, among other brands.

Itumeleng Khune’s wife recently spent time with elephants

Sphelele was recently on a vacation to spend a day with her child and managed to interact with elephants. As part of the Big Five in Mzansi, the elephants are known for their friendliness and the pics also tell that beautiful story about the gigantic creatures.

@Petro.Africa said:

“Amo has beautiful hair hey.”

@Mamakasoso said:

“Where is this place laaylamak.”

@Omontle_Bosslady said:

“I love this picture @laaylaymak.”

Itumeleng Khune’s wifey drives around in a flashy Mercedes AMG

The Amakhosi number one shot-stopper can be seen in one of her snaps just chilling in her Mercedes Benz AMG sedan. It’s one of the most-loved cars all over the globe and one associated with success. There’s no doubt that Mme Khune is a hit wherever she goes.

@Mantoa.Mofokeng said:

“Nice one mommy.”

@YandyDlamini said:

“Semhle.”

@Lady_Fuze said:

“Ohhh Sphe.”

Itumeleng Khune’s wife is a lover of nature and beach life

Although she prefers to hide her locations on her posts, Khune’s wife is a woman of taste and one of her viral pics reveal that she likes to spend time on the beach.

She even took her child to enjoy the sea breeze and dressed the little princess in red colours, which won the hearts of her faithful followers.

@Untandoyenkossi said:

“Ohhhh am so jealous.”

@Connydacious said:

“My babe growing so fast.”

@Angel_Ma_Bontle said:

“Mother and daughter.”

@Alwa.De.1st said:

“Y’all too cute.”

Itumeleng Khune’s lovely wife spots a sporty look

Because she is married to one of the most inspiring sportsmen in Africa and Mzansi, the stunner can be spotted dropping her stylish Puma tracksuits and shoes. Although Khune is a Nike sponsored athlete, her wife is seemingly having a different taste when it comes to sports brands.

@Zulu.proverbs said:

“Mrs Khune.”

@LondyMngonyama said:

“Hot.”

@Unathi_Khanyie said:

“Beautiful as always Mrs K.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele, drops cool snap: “Body like a Benz"

In a most recent story covered by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, is really admiring her beautiful looks.

The Amakhosi keeper’s wife says she has a body like a Mercedes-Benz. Makhunga headed online to post a beautifully shot snap as she posed next to her German machine.

The amazing woman’s post is now grabbing the attention of scores of social media users around Mzansi. At the same time, Briefly News went to the comments section to pick up a number of reactions from the shot-stopper and his partner’s fans.

