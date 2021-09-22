Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, is a stunner and judging from her most recent social media post, she compares herself to a German-made car

Makhunga said she possesses a body "like a Benz” as she posted two beautiful snaps on her social media page

Her fans are now reacting with positive messages to the viral post as her hubby remains sidelined at Kaizer Chiefs so far this term

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, is really admiring her beautiful looks. The Amakhosi keeper’s wife says she has a body like a Mercedes-Benz.

Makhunga headed online to post a beautifully shot snap as she posed next to her German machine. The amazing woman’s post is now grabbing the attention of scores of social media users around Mzansi.

At the same time, Briefly News went to the comments section to pick up a number of reactions from the shot-stopper and his partner’s fans. Makhunga wrote on Instagram:

"Body like a Benz.”

Kaizer Chiefs fans are loving Itumeleng Khune’s Wife, Siphelele Makhunga's snap. Image: @Laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@tshepi_moremedi said:

“Mama man.”

@PhumiNgidi said:

“Phezukwabo Mme Khune.”

@Msweetydlamini said:

“Mrs Khune umuhle Mamzo.”

@Sphelelemak said:

“This generation of hot moms is fire.”

@Guguerh2 said:

“So adorable.”

@Jessica_Charisma said:

“Baby girl.. Mrs Khune. Love you so much.”

@Triciah_m said:

“Always beautiful.”

Itumeleng Khune remains an absentee for Kaizer Chiefs so far

The veteran netminder was still not unavailable for coach Stuart Baxter’s troops as they succumbed to a 4-1 loss against Royal AM last weekend.

Khune’s place was taken by Brandon Peterson, who manned the goalposts whilst Bruce Bvuma was benched for their fourth DStv Premiership clash.

Resulting from the clash and result, Amakhosi fans are baying for the coach’s blood as some call for his immediate sacking, but it remains to be seen if they will eventually turn the corner.

In their upcoming encounter, they travel to Marumo Gallants whom they will face at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon, kick-off time is at 5pm.

