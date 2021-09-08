“Hey Beautiful”: Itu Khune’s Wife Shares Stunning Pictures, SA Gushes Over Her

Itu Khune's wife, Sphelele has the internet buzzing after heading online to share a really cute picture

The stunner enjoyed a day in the sun with a tall glass of bubbly

South Africans were simply enchanted by her beauty and headed to the comments section to react to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Itumeleng Khune's wifey Sphelele has the internet positively buzzing after heading online to share a stunning picture of herself. The soccer-wife was serving some super relaxed weekend vibes and Mzansi was here for it!

Itu Khune's wife, Sphelele has wowed Mzansi with her latest pictures. She posted them on Instagram. Images: laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, the beautiful social media influencer shared a snap of herself dressed to impress in a flowy white gown and a giant hat.

"Cheers to a brighter future," she captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans could not help gushing over the mom of two's beauty and headed to the comments section to let Sphelele know exactly how beautiful they thought she was.

Check out some of the comments below:

rifumo_tanashia said:

"You are the reason I wake up every day, I love everything about you, you are more than just a role model. Father God when will I reach this level..."

thulimasumpa said:

"Beautiful Queen."

untandoyenkosii said:

"Umuhle."

phumingidi said:

"Makoti kumele abe njeeeeena!"

barbie_blancoh said:

"Hey beautiful."

booilinda said:

"To your beauty."

phumeza776 said:

"Mama wama ntombazane."

Stunning: Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itu Khune's wifey spends some time with mom

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife has shared beautiful snaps on social media with her mother. Siphelele Makhunga took to Instagram to drop the cool images as she spent time with her lovely mom

She captioned her images, saying she enjoyed her time with Khune senior. The images are going viral and loved by the two lovebirds’ many fans. She captioned the post:

“Much needed relaxation. Mme Khune Senior & Mme Khune Junior."

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Ms_Katlie said:

“I love this for you mommy.”

@Lee_Lobbos said:

“This is the most beautiful picture I've seen today, this includes the rest of the day.”

@Nomsa2682 said:

“Mather in low love keep it up.”

@ladyMam said:

“Beautiful and priceless moments. I'm happy for both of you ladies.”

@SheisLerato said:

“Wait lol I'm curious, who's taking these pictures.”

@SamkekeButhelez said:

“Ngaze nganithanda.”

@Reneilwe_Mahlane said:

“Family is everything mama bears.”

@Samkgaladi said:

“Itu is blessed, surrounded by great women.”

@Untandoyenkosi said:

“You are my forever favourite.”

Source: Briefly.co.za