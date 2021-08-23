Stunning: Kaizer Chiefs Keeper Itu Khune's Wifey Spends Some Time with Mom

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, has shared beautiful snaps on social media of her spending time with her mother

The stunning wife, Siphelele, also tagged Khune on her Instagram post and it's now receiving all the positive responses

South Africans are in love with Khune's bae who recently took to social media to post about her good times and relationship with her mother

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife has shared beautiful snaps on social media with her mother. Siphelele Makhunga took to Instagram to drop the cool images as she spent time with her lovely mom

She captioned her images, saying she enjoyed her time with Khune senior. The images are going viral and loved by the two lovebirds’ many fans. She captioned the post:

“Much needed relaxation. Mme Khune Senior & Mme Khune Junior."

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itu Khune's wife has shared good pics with her mother. Image: @Laaylaymark/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Ms_Katlie said:

“I love this for you mommy.”

@Lee_Lobbos said:

“This is the most beautiful picture I've seen today, this includes the rest of the day.”

@Nomsa2682 said:

“Mather in low love keep it up.”

@ladyMam said:

“Beautiful and priceless moments. I'm happy for both of you ladies.”

@SheisLerato said:

“Wait lol I'm curious, who's taking these pictures.”

@SamkekeButhelez said:

“Ngaze nganithanda.”

@Reneilwe_Mahlane said:

“Family is everything mama bears.”

@Samkgaladi said:

“Itu is blessed, surrounded by great women.”

@Untandoyenkosi said:

“You are my forever favourite.”

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper was not available for the Soweto giants in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon. Amakhosi were held to a dull draw by the Mpumalanga-based side in their DStv Premiership season opener at Mbombela Stadium.

After playing their eagerly anticipated league clash, coach Stuart Baxter's men now sit ninth on the league table with one point next to their name and will face Baroka on Wednesday afternoon.

Khune shows love to Kaizer Chiefs teammate

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Khune has praised his teammate in the form of Willard Katsande, whose looks suggest he is a fashion model.

Khune took to Twitter to send a message of support to the Zimbabwean international and the tweet has attracted a huge number of reactions.

Katsande and the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper are two of the longest-serving players at Naturena and it seems the duo is still tight when it comes to unity and friendship off the field of play.

Source: Briefly.co.za