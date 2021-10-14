Also known as 'The Cleaner', Rumani has performed more magic on social media as he photoshopped Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Lasizwe Dambuza together

Rumani seems to have spotted Lasizwe’s tweet saying that he needed a kiss on the forehead and provided a cool snap with Mbalula

The photograph is seriously keeping Mzansi in stitches and they are also sharing their funny comments on the snap

Rumani, who is also known as 'The Cleaner',has done it again but this time around he photoshopped Fikile Mbalula and Lasizwe Dambuza together.

It seems Lasizwe went to Twitter to write that he needed a kiss on the forehead and @RealMrumaDrive didn’t hesitate to create a stunning snap. In the photo, the transport minister is seen chilling with Lasizwe with a stunning background and they look seriously cosy. 'Mr Fix It' is holding the young man tenderly.

Some social media users are urging Rumani to stop it now because the African National Congress will lodge a complaint against him. In addition, some peeps jokingly feel The Cleaner might be on something because the two are a perfect match.

Rumani has dropped a stunning snap of Fikile Mbalula and Lasizwe Dambuza.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Learnersciti said:

“Rumani No!!!”

@Nyisism2 said:

“It will end in tears.”

@Portiavanel said:

“Bayafanelana yaz.”

@Short_2 said:

“Mfethu wena uyi bhoza.”

@lesba007 said:

“Mbaks delivering services.”

@Realmlethana said:

“Hayi Bhuti Rumani uzoboshwa yiANC.”

@SAPatriot said:

“Mr Fear Fokol himself.”

@Lebzit said:

“You might be on to something... Allegedly.”

The cleaner's newest Photoshop job leaves Mzansi in stitches: "Please help fix my smile"

Taking a glance at a recent post, Briefly News wrote that black Twitter's favourite photoshop wizard Rumani was at it again after an avid follower sent in an interesting request.

The requester, @Mr_kidz_mongez, sent 'The Cleaner' a DM accompanied by a picture that showed him supposedly with baby momma and their little bundle of joy and asked that his smile be changed.

Ever the willing servant, @RealMrumaDrive readily complied and dug in to get his hands dirty. The results were outlandish, and fellow social media users were thrown into complete hysterics over the transformation.

The tweet, which was shared without a caption, attracted nearly 250 likes. Saffas had a good time taking the mickey out of the man at the centre of the hilarious Photoshop attempt.

