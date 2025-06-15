Former Kaizer Chiefs manager Cavin Johnson has urged Mamelodi Sundowns players to focus on winning the FIFA Club World Cup rather than chasing jerseys of stars like Lionel Messi.

Sundowns are one of the clubs representing Africa in the competition and will begin their quest in the competition against Ulsan HD on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Inter and Co Stadium.

Miguel Cardoso is tasked to make amends for the Brazilians' performance in the final of the CAF Champions League final and get at least to the knockout stage, even if they face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense.

Johnson warns Sundowns stars ahead of CWC opener

Speaking to KickOff, Cavin Johnson emphasized the importance of being mentally prepared for the FIFA Club World Cup and staying focused on the opportunity.

“Being at the World Cup is huge. It won’t be easy for them to succeed in the group stages. When I went with Al Ahly, the tournament had fewer teams in Qatar,” Johnson explained.

“But now, with 32 teams, there's a better chance to progress, if the team prepares properly. What’s unique about the Club World Cup is that it features clubs made up of players from all over the world. These aren’t just domestic teams; they're global in talent and experience.

“When you get there, it's about proving who you are. As a player, you have to understand that this might be your one and only chance to play in a World Cup environment.

“Mentally, you must be prepared. Don’t be overwhelmed just because you're facing a superstar like Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi.

“This is not the time for star struck moments, this is a World Cup. You can't step onto the pitch thinking, ‘I just want Messi’s jersey.’ You’re there as his equal on the field. Go to the World Cup to compete, not to collect shirts.”

Source: Briefly News