Rulani Mokwena has shared his thoughts on Miguel Cardoso's performance as Mamelodi Sundowns manager following their loss in the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC

The former Nantes manager took over from Manqoba Mngqithi in Decemeber and led Pretoria giants to their eighth consecutive Betway Premiership title

However, despite their domestic success, Cardoso was left heartbroken after losing the CAF Champions League final for the second consecutive year

Former Wydad Athletic Club head coach Rulani Mokwena has rated Miguel Cardoso's performance as Mamelodi Sundowns manager this season, following the team's loss in the CAF Champions League final to Pyramids FC.

The Portuguese manager replaced Manqoba Mngqithi at the start of the season and guided the Brazilians to their eighth successive Betway Premiership title this campaign, but was left heartbroken after losing another CAF Champions League final for the second season in a row.

The former Esperance of Tunisia coach set a new record with 65 goals scored in the Betway Premiership and has another chance to prove himself on the global stage as he will lead the team at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

Mamelodi Sundowns are placed in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, and Fluminense.

Mokwena hails Cardoso despite CAFCL final loss

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena believes Cardoso and his technical team have done well for Masandawana despite the CAF Champions League final defeat.

“They’ve done well,” Mokwena told iDiski Times.

“Reaching the Champions League final and losing to the best team in the competition this season is no small feat. What they’ve achieved in the league as well shouldn’t be underestimated, it’s not easy, and that’s why I say credit is due.

“But of course, Sundowns’ ambition goes beyond local dominance. The club aims to lead in Africa and compete on a global scale. Winning the domestic league alone isn’t the ultimate goal.

“They’ve continued to assert their dominance at home, which is crucial, but I know the club’s leadership and supporters expect more. Last season’s CAF Champions League semi-final exit still hurts – I saw how deeply it affected everyone.

“That said, the level of competition adds perspective. Even without going all the way, a strong performance can ease criticism. At Sundowns, the pressure is constant. It’s both an honour and a heavy responsibility.”

