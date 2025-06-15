Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola has recommended Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane as the perfect candidates to replace Jose Riveiro at the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola has named Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane as the perfect coaches to replace Jose Riveiro at the Buccaneers ahead of next season.

The Soweto giants are in the market in search of a new coach after Riveiro ended his relationship with the club to secure a move to Al Ahly this summer.

The Spaniard won five domestic trophies in the three seasons he spent with the Sea Robbers but missed out on the CAF Champions League final and the Nedbank Cup (lost to Kaizer Chiefs) this campaign.

So far, the Sea Robbers are yet to confirm the coaches they are looking at, but reports have it that the club are in talks with Mokwena after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach parted ways with Wydad Athletic Club.

Makola names Mokwena, Mosimane as best options for Pirates

Makola, in a recent interview, claimed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns managers are capable of delivering for the Bucs next season.

“For me, the two best candidates are Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane, it’s clear and obvious,” Makola told FARPost.

“They’re both proven coaches. Whoever takes over now faces a huge task. The team needs someone experienced and battle-tested.

“The previous coach, Riveiro, did well by winning important trophies, but the league title remained out of reach. That’s the one that’s been missing for too long. The new coach must bring fresh, innovative ideas to finally secure the league."

The former Pirates midfielder claimed Mokwena has an advantage over other candidates gunning for the job as he's familiar with the Soweto-based club system having previously worked there as an interim coach.

“Rulani has the advantage of knowing the Pirates system, having been there before. And Pitso is tried and tested, not only in South Africa but across the continent,” he added.

“Those two are undoubtedly the top candidates. What Pirates need now, more than anything, is that elusive league title,” Makola concluded.

