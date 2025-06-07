Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has addressed the rumors linking him to Orlando Pirates following his departure from Wydad Athletic Club at the end of the just-concluded season

The South African mentor is one of the leading candidates linked with the vacant coaching role at the Sea Robbers, following the departure of Jose Riveiro, who joined Al Ahly

Mokwena had a brief tenure when he coached the Soweto giants earlier in his managerial career, but it's not yet known if he would be the chosen candidate

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has broken his silence concerning rumours linking him with a move to Orlando Pirates this summer.

The South African tactician recently bid farewell to Wydad Athletic after both parties decided to go their separate ways after just one season together.

The 38-year-old manager failed to deliver on his promise of returning the Red Castle to the CAF Champions League, but he did secure continental football for the club next season, as they will play in the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing third in the Botola Pro League.

Before the former Chippa United coach was appointed as Wydad's manager, the Moroccan giants finished sixth in the league, but he improved them to third before parting ways with the club.

Mokwena speaks on Pirates links

Mokwena has since been linked with the vacant coaching role at Orlando Pirates since leaving Wydad AC. He is not the only candidate linked with the job; former Real Madrid assistant and opponent analyst Pablo Martin and Pitso Mosimane are also reportedly targets for the Sea Robbers.

The Buccaneers are looking for the perfect replacement for Jose Riveiro, who recently joined African giants Al Ahly as their new coach.

In a recent interview on Soccer Africa, Mokwena commented on reports linking him with a return to Pirates this summer.

“I don’t know, I’ve just returned to the country… Honestly, I’m not aware of anything regarding Pirates,” Mokwena said during an appearance on Soccer Africa.

However, when pressed about the possibility of a return to Mayfair, the former Sundowns coach admitted that he would be open to the idea of rejoining the Buccaneers.

“Absolutely, I would consider it. Pirates is a massive club, and it still has people who are very close to me and dear to my heart,” he added.

“I have a deep admiration for Dr. Irvin Khoza, he’ll always hold a special place in my heart.”

Reflecting on his journey as a coach and the mentors he has had since becoming a football manager, Mokwena added:

“As a coach, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to learn from three of the best football leaders on the continent. Dr. Khoza is number one; his knowledge spans far beyond football. He’s taught me about life, geography, religion, and humanity. That kind of influence changes your life,” he continued.

“Dr. Patrice Motsepe also played a huge role in my growth; the lessons he’s shared with me have been invaluable. And then there’s Hicham Ait Menna, the president of Wydad, an extraordinary human being. I truly valued my time working under his leadership.”

Ncikazi on Pirates' historic season

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi commented on the Sea Robbers’ historic season in the Betway Premiership following their 1-1 draw with Magesi FC.

Despite the draw, the Soweto giants ended the season with a record 61 points, their highest tally in Premier Soccer League history.

Source: Briefly News