Orlando Pirates are in search for a new coach following José Riveiro’s departure to Al Ahly, with former Real Madrid assistant manager Pablo Franco Martín reportedly linked to the job

Martín has Premier Soccer League experience from his time at AmaZulu FC but was sacked by Usuthu after nearly relegating the club before a late turnaround

A football analyst while speaking with Briefly News expressed doubts about Martín’s suitability for Pirates, citing his lack of managerial titles and inconsistent past performances

Orlando Pirates are still active in the transfer market, but this time it’s not for a player; they are seeking a new coach to replace Jose Riveiro, who recently joined Al Ahly.

The Sea Robbers are reportedly eyeing former Real Madrid assistant coach Pablo Franco Martín as a replacement for the Spanish tactician.

Martín worked under Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid in 2018 before the former FC Porto manager was sacked.

He’s also no stranger to the Premier Soccer League, having had a stint with AmaZulu FC.

The 44-year-old, who was born in Madrid, has an impressive coaching CV and, in his own right, has the mentality and qualifications to manage the Sea Robbers.

Why Pirates shouldn’t appoint Martín as their new coach

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Uche Anuma reflected on reports linking Martín to Orlando Pirates’ vacant coaching role.

He highlighted some reasons why the Soweto giants shouldn’t appoint the former AmaZulu FC coach as Riveiro’s replacement.

“Pablo Martín is a good manager in his own right, but I don’t think he’s the best option for Orlando Pirates as their new coach,” he said.

“Even if we don’t consider his other works, his time as assistant coach to Lopetegui at Real Madrid and his spell with AmaZulu should show that he’s not the right man for the job.

“He almost relegated AmaZulu this season; thanks to Arthur Zwane and Kanu, the club ended up finishing in the top eight.

“He is yet to win a title as a manager, and Pirates are looking for a coach who can lead their charge in usurping Mamelodi Sundowns as Betway Premiership champions.”

Anuma also suggested two coaches he prefers and considers perfect for the Pirates' managerial role.

“We know who calls the shots is the Orlando Pirates president, and as pundits, we can only suggest,” he added.

“I think Pitso Mosimane is a perfect fit for Pirates due to his record as a coach in the PSL and what he’s done in club football in Africa.

“Another coach is Rulani Mokwena, who already knows a lot about the club as he has worked there before and has a good reputation in the South African league, having won many trophies with Sundowns.”

