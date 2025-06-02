Orlando Pirates are considering Pablo Franco Martin, a former Real Madrid Opposition analyst and experienced international coach, as a serious candidate to replace Jose Riveiro

Martin brings global coaching experience, having led clubs in Spain, Tanzania (Simba SC), South Africa (AmaZulu), Kuwait (Qadsia SC), and currently Saudi Arabia (Al-Faisaly)

His potential appointment signals Pirates’ ambition to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and elevate their competitiveness in domestic and CAF competitions with a fresh tactical approach.

Orlando Pirates are reportedly lining up experienced Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin as a potential replacement for outgoing head coach Jose Riveiro. The Buccaneers are believed to be making bold moves in the off-season to strengthen their technical team, and the 44-year-old tactician has emerged as a front-runner for the hot seat.

Martin, born in Madrid, boasts an impressive CV that reflects his tactical acumen and global coaching experience. His profile suggests that Pirates are looking for a seasoned professional to take the club to the next level in both domestic and continental competitions.

From Real Madrid to the Premier Soccer League

One of Martin’s most notable roles was as an Opposition Analyst at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he worked under legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti. His analytical work at one of the world’s most demanding clubs laid a strong foundation for his coaching career.

Martin later took charge of several clubs, including a stint as head coach at Simba SC in Tanzania, where he gained valuable experience in African football. South African fans may also remember him from his time at AmaZulu FC, where his tactical nous and structured approach caught his attention.

Current club and global experience

Martin is currently in charge of Al-Faisaly, a club playing in Saudi Arabia’s second division. He has also previously coached in Kuwait at Qadsia SC, further enhancing his international credentials. His ability to adapt to different footballing cultures could serve him well in the fast-paced environment of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Spaniard is fluent in English and is known for his analytical, possession-based football, making him a potentially strong fit for the Soweto giants.

A new era for Orlando Pirates?

Should the Pirates board finalise a deal with Martin, it would signal a clear intent to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of South African football. The club’s supporters, ever demanding and passionate, are eager for silverware and Champions League success.

While no official announcement has been made, talks are believed to be at an advanced stage. Martin’s appointment would bring a fresh tactical perspective and potentially usher in a new era of progress and competitiveness for the Buccaneers.

Several other names have in recent weeks come up to replace Riveiro with the likes of current Kenyan head coach and Bafana Bafana icon Benni McCarthy being one of those.

Source: Briefly News