Mamelodi Sundowns head to Cairo for the decisive second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC, with the aggregate tied at 1–1. A win would mark their first title since 2016

In an exclusive with Briefly News, football analyst Mandla Biyela highlights head coach Miguel Cardoso’s tactical influence and the pressure to deliver silverware on the biggest stage in African club football

With the tie finely balanced, an away goal could prove crucial for Sundowns. The Brazilians must overcome the challenge of playing in front of a hostile Cairo crowd to secure African glory

Mamelodi Sundowns are just one match away from reclaiming their place at the summit of African football, eight years after their first CAF Champions League triumph. But standing in their way is Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC, and the venue is the imposing 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

After a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg in Tshwane, the second leg of the final kicks off at 19:00 (SA time) on Sunday, 1 June.

Miguel Cardoso’s mission: Finish the job in Cairo

Speaking to Briefly News, football analyst Mandla Biyela said the Brazilians have the talent, mentality, and technical edge to bring the trophy back to Tshwane.

“Miguel Cardoso has brought a sense of calm and focus to this squad. They didn’t panic after conceding that late goal at Loftus. That tells you something about the character of this team.” Biyela explained.

Portuguese coach Cardoso, who took over in early 2025, has quickly stamped his authority, guiding Sundowns to an unbeaten run in the knockout stages.

First leg recap: Missed chances and late drama

Lucas Ribeiro gave Sundowns the lead in the 54th minute of the first leg, only for Walid El Karti to level the score deep into stoppage time, leaving the tie finely balanced at 1-1 on aggregate.

Biyela warned that the away goal rules in CAF competitions often tilt ties in unexpected ways.

“If Sundowns score first in Cairo, the pressure shifts immediately. But they can’t afford to sit back and hope for the best. That’s where African finals are won or lost.”

Pyramids FC chasing maiden crown

Pyramids FC, a relatively new force in African football, are playing in their first-ever Champions League final. Their rise, backed by significant Gulf investment, has shaken up the Egyptian football landscape long dominated by Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Still, Biyela believes experience could tip the scale.

“This isn’t Sundowns’ first rodeo. They’ve been to North Africa; they’ve faced hostile crowds. That experience counts for everything on nights like these.”

Match preview: CAF Champions League final – 2nd leg

Fixture: Pyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Date: Sunday, 1 June 2025

Kick-off: 19:00 (SA time)

Venue: 30 June Stadium, Cairo

Aggregate: 1-1

A win or a high-scoring draw will crown Sundowns champions of Africa once more. For Cardoso and his men, history awaits.

Source: Briefly News