Mamelodi Sundowns remain second in Africa club rankings, trailing Al Ahly by 52 points despite reaching the CAF Champions League final

Orlando Pirates hold onto 11th place in the continent’s rankings, fending off pressure from newly crowned CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane

Simba SC experience a drop in rankings after missing out on the CAF Champions League for the first time in six years, despite reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid to dethrone Al Ahly at the summit of the African club rankings hit a setback despite their CAF Champions League final berth. The Tshwane giants drew 1-1 in the first leg against Pyramids FC, conceding a late equaliser that prevented them from capitalising on the Egyptian giants’ inactivity.

According to the latest FootballDatabase rankings, Sundowns remain in second place on 1658 points—52 behind Al Ahly, who have not featured in competitive action for two weeks. A win in the first leg could have narrowed that margin and strengthened Sundowns’ case for the top spot ahead of the return leg.

Pirates hold off Berkane, cling to 11th spot

Back home, Orlando Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by Magesi in Betway Premiership action, a result that kept them just outside Africa’s top ten. The Buccaneers sit in 11th place but managed to stave off pressure from RS Berkane, who climbed to 12th after winning the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite Berkane’s 3-1 aggregate triumph over Simba SC in the final, Pirates’ consistent points haul under outgoing coach Jose Riveiro kept them ahead. The Soweto giants have averaged 146 points over the past year, showing notable growth under the Spaniard’s tenure.

Simba tumble despite Confederation Cup run

Interestingly, Simba SC—led by South African coach Fadlu Davids—could not translate their Confederation Cup final appearance into ranking stability. The Tanzanian side dropped to 59th, with a year-on-year decline of 16 points. Their absence from the CAF Champions League for the first time in six years also contributed to their slump.

RS Berkane, on the other hand, have averaged 210 points this term alone, making them one of the fastest climbers in the rankings. However, the gap remains just enough for Pirates to hold firm in 11th.

Outlook ahead of decisive CAF Champions League second leg

With the CAF Champions League final second leg on the horizon, Sundowns still have a chance to make history. A victory over Pyramids could earn them continental glory—and potentially boost their ranking enough to challenge Al Ahly, depending on points accrued.

For Pirates, the post-Riveiro era begins with the challenge of maintaining continental relevance as North African clubs continue to dominate the top ten.

Mandla Ncikazi on Pirates' historic season

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi reflected on the Soweto giants’ historic season in the Betway Premiership following their 1-1 draw with Magesi FC.

Despite the draw,the Buccaneers ended the campaign with a record 61 points, their highest tally in Premier Soccer League history.

Ncikazi acknowledged some setbacks during the season, including losing the Nedbank Cup final to Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Champions League semi-final defeat to Pyramids FC.

