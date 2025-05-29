Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi reflected on the club’s historic finish in the Betway Premiership this season

The South African tactician hailed the Sea Robbers' integration of young talent, highlighting Simphiwe Selepe’s rapid rise from ball boy to making the Bafana Bafana squad within three months

He also emphasised that the foundation is set for future growth, stating the off-season will be crucial for restructuring the technical team and strengthening the squad

Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi has reacted to the Soweto giants’ record-breaking season in the Premier Soccer League after their 1-1 draw against Magesi FC in their last match of the Betway Premiership.

The draw means the Sea Robbers finished the season with 61 points in the league, their highest points tally in PSL history.

There were some negative moments for the Bucs this season, including losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final and missing out on the CAF Champions League final after losing to Pyramids FC in the semi-final.

Ncikazi on Pirates’ record-breaking season

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the Magesi game, Ncikazi highlighted some positives for Pirates this season despite ending the campaign with a draw at home.

“It would have been nice to end the season at home with victory, but I still see positives heading into next campaign,” the South African manager said after the match.

“I believe there were more positives than negatives this campaign. Considering our squad, the gap, and our performance in Africa — we reached the CAF semi-finals and could have made the final, possibly even won it.

“In the Nedbank Cup, we reached the final. I don’t think any other team has integrated as many youngsters as we have this season. That’s a huge positive, with many players now in the national team.”

The South African tactician also commented on Simphiwe Selepe making the Bafana Bafana squad despite being a ball boy just three months ago.

“Selepe was a ball boy just three months ago and is now part of the national team. For me, that’s a clear sign of progress. I hope we continue to grow and improve,” he added.

Ncikazi believes the foundation is in place, and this off-season will be vital as the Sea Robbers look to restructure their technical staff and attract new talent to elevate the team.

"The Buccaneers will improve. I trust the wisdom within our office. We need to take stock and compile reports on where we went wrong, where we can improve, and where we were strong. After that, solutions will arrive, and we’ll be a better team next season,” he concluded.

Source: Briefly News