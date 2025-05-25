A former Kaizer Chief star has advised Orlando Pirates concerning the plans to appoint a new manager ahead of next season

The Sea Robbers are still yet to appoint a new mentor since the departure of Jose Riveiro, with Rulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane linked with the job

The Soweto giants are still being coached by interim manager Mandla Ncikazi with a few games still left to play this season in the Betway Premiership

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye has sent a message to Orlando Pirates as they continue their search for a new manager, with Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena both being linked to the vacant role.

The Sea Robbers announced the departure of Jose Riveiro late this season. His exit contributed to the club ending the season trophyless and losing to their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

Under the Spanish tactician, the Buccaneers finished second twice behind Mamelodi Sundowns and won five titles.

Khanye advises Pirates on what to look for in a new coach

While analysing on iDiski TV, Khanye shared some key points Pirates should consider when appointing their new manager next season.

Two former Mamelodi Sundowns coaches, Mokwena and Mosimane, are the leading candidates for the job, but the Buccaneers have yet to contact either manager.

“Just because Pirates lost in the Champions League semi-finals and finished second in the league doesn’t mean they’re a bad team,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“They are the closest challengers to Sundowns, and if they win their remaining matches, the gap will be just six points. Moving forward, they must avoid losing games and, importantly, appoint a coach who won’t overhaul everything.

“The new coach should add depth, maintain the current philosophy, tweak tactics where needed, and aim to win consistently and dominate matches.

“I believe the incoming coach should be similar to Jose Riveiro—someone who trusts the youngsters and plays to their strengths. While he may not win every game because Sundowns remain strong, he should secure victories in all other matches.

“The coach must bring enough squad depth. Currently, Pirates have a solid starting eleven, but their bench isn’t strong, and some players, like Karim Kimvuidi and Bandile Shandu, sometimes lack match fitness.

“They need a squad deep enough to field a competitive second team from the bench and keep others ready on the sidelines.”

