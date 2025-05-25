Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has reflected on Mamelodi Sundowns' draw against Pyramids FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Khumalo believes Cardoso's decision not to subbed on Themba Zwane when they needed to defend the lead affected them in the match.

“I believe this was the result they aimed for,” he said on SABC3.

“In the final minute, which is always a critical phase, you could see the changes Pyramids made.

“In the first half, they moved quickly forward with two or three players touching the ball, whereas Sundowns typically have six or seven touches.

“In the second half, Pyramids focused on preventing Sundowns from building play from the back as usual, neutralising key players they saw as threats.

“Sundowns needed someone to control the tempo and positional play since they were leading. Maintaining possession and defending carefully was crucial because Pyramids were chasing the game.

“But who do they have in midfield to facilitate this? They needed a player like Themba Zwane to execute that tiki-taka, combination style of play.”

