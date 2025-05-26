CAFCL Final: Why It Would Be Difficult for Mamelodi Sundowns to Beat Pyramids in Egypt
Mamelodi Sundowns are looking forward to the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC at the 30 June Stadium.
The Egyptian side earned a deserved 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and needs to avoid defeat in the second to win their first ever CAF Champions League.
"Mamelodi Sundowns have a big job on their hand, that last-minute goal in the first leg put them in a difficult situation ahead of the second leg in Egypt," he said.
"Pyramids FC's home game against Orlando Pirates should be an eye-opener for the Brazilians on how difficult it is to face an Egyptian side at home.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.