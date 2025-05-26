Mamelodi Sundowns are looking forward to the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC at the 30 June Stadium.

The Egyptian side earned a deserved 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and needs to avoid defeat in the second to win their first ever CAF Champions League.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have a big job on their hand, that last-minute goal in the first leg put them in a difficult situation ahead of the second leg in Egypt," he said.

"Pyramids FC's home game against Orlando Pirates should be an eye-opener for the Brazilians on how difficult it is to face an Egyptian side at home.

Source: Briefly News