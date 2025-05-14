Mamelodi Sundowns crowned 2024-25 Betway Premiership champions after 3-0 win over Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned champions of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership after defeating Chippa United 3-0 at the Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring in the first half, and Artur Sales secured a second-half brace to give the Brazilians a deserved win over the Chilli Boys, claiming the South African top-flight league title for the eighth consecutive season.

Mamelodi Sundowns came out firing from the start, with Rayners forcing a shot wide in the opening seconds.

The pressure paid off in the 11th minute when Rayners struck with precision, sending the ball soaring into the top corner to give Sundowns the lead.

Tashreeq Matthews spotted space and unleashed a shot towards goal in the 20th minute, but his effort sailed just over the crossbar.

In the 21st minute, Chippa United goalkeeper Johnson was called into action by Lucas Ribeiro and made a confident save to deny the Brazilian star’s strike.

Six minutes before halftime, Matthews tried his luck again, curling a left-footed shot that went over the bar.

The first half ended with Sundowns leading 1-0, although they could have extended their advantage with better finishing.

In the 54th minute, Sundowns nearly doubled their lead, but Ribeiro’s shot was cleared off the line by a Chippa defender.

Rayners appeared to score in the 57th minute, but the linesman flagged for offside.

In the 69th minute, Sales doubled Sundowns’ lead with a spectacular and opportunistic strike that caught the goalkeeper off guard, thrilling the crowd.

Sales completed his brace by scoring the third goal, sealing a commanding victory for Sundowns and securing the Betway Premiership title.

Source: Briefly News