Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi has backed the young players at the club despite their disappointing performance at the end of the season.

Ncikazi, who took over as interim coach following Jose Riveiro’s departure, spoke after Pirates played out a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.

“Number of games, maybe we may look to ease the load, but in terms of experience, I don’t think so,” he said.

“If you play Nkota in Egypt and Selepe in a Soweto Derby, the most important games, I see the positive sides because there’s a lot of experience gained in those games.

“The team is growing and maybe the direction the team is taking is the right one for the growth of not only our team but South African football in general.

“It’s massive for our club to be bold enough to allow this process to happen, and maybe other teams should follow because it’s a very bold decision from our club and I don’t see anything wrong.”

