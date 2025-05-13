Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of a new interim coach after the early departure of Jose Riveiro was confirmed

The Sea Robbers still have a number of games to play in the Betway Premiership this season after losing the all-important final against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup

The newly appointed interim manager will oversee the last four league games this season, with the match against Golden Arrows being Riveiro's last match in charge

Orlando Pirates have decided to appoint a new interim coach following the announcement of Jose Riveiro's early departure from the club.

It was officially announced days ago that the Spanish tactician would be leaving the Sea Robbers at the end of the season, but the decision has been brought forward due to the demands of his new team.

According to reports, Riveiro will be joining African giants Al Ahly with a salary that will make him the highest-paid coach in Africa.

The Spaniard will take charge of his last game as Pirates coach against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening, and they need to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Pirates appoint new interim coach

Orlando Pirates have named Riveiro's assistant, Coach Mandla Ncikazi, as the interim manager for the rest of the season.

The South African coach will oversee the remaining games for the Sea Robbers in the league this season and will be joined by Head Performance Analyst Rayaan Jacobs and other members of the technical team.

Pirates released an official statement on their website to confirm Ncikazi as their new interim coach for the rest of this campaign.

“The remaining matches of the season will be overseen by Assistant Coach Mandla Ncikazi, who will take charge of the team on an interim basis,” the club statement reads.

"He will be supported by Head Performance Analyst Rayaan Jacobs and the rest of the Club’s technical and support staff.”

Matches Ncikazi will be in charge of

Pirates have some outstanding games left to play, and it might not matter much if Mamelodi Sundowns secure the one point they need to win the Betway Premiership title for the eighth consecutive season.

Ncikazi still has a handful of tasks on his hands and will want to convince the club board with his performance to be considered as a candidate for the job on a permanent basis.

The Mzansi coach will be in charge of the games against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, AmaZulu, and Magesi FC.

Bucs fans react to Ncikazi's appointment

MinisterWP said:

"This son of the soil must get 5 years contract."

sefothakarabel wrote:

"At least we have qualified for CAFCL already😂😂No need to stress."

Enoch Jordan added:

"He should be Head Coach next season.The Son of the Soil deserves that seat he knows the culture, breathes the badge. Continuity isn’t just important, it’s essential😤😤."

El Padre shared:

"Season is over Mandla must try out makgopa & mabasa starting XI then 2nd half bench makgopa for radiopane next season we have no room for Tito and Dlamini."

MK Michael commented:

"Pirates it’s in good form the caretaker coach stand a big chance to take this one he have been there for long."

