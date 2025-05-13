Nasreddine Nabi has commented on the rumours going round the media space about Kaizer Chiefs management planning on sacking him at the end of the season

The Tunisian gaffer led the Glamour Boy to their first title in ten years on Saturday after Amakhosi defeated Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban

The North African tactician also opened up on his remaining plans before the end of this ongoing campaign especially in the Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has broken his silence regarding rumours that the club's management is planning to let him go at the end of the season, despite winning the Nedbank Cup.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach became the manager who ended the Glamour Boys' ten-year wait without a trophy after leading them to victory against city rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend.

The win extended Amakhosi's record as the most successful team in the Nedbank Cup's history with 14 titles to their name.

Nasreddine Nabi reacts to rumours about Kaizer Chiefs exit after winning the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Rumours about Nabi's sack came due to the Soweto giants' inconsistent performance in the Betway Premiership this season, with a report by the Sunday Times claiming the Tunisian mentor will leave by the end of the season.

Nabi speaks on Chiefs exit rumours

During an interview with Robert Marawa on Radio 947, Nabi claimed he's surprised and shocked by the rumours making the rounds about him being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of this campaign.

The North African coach reiterates that he's fully focused on achieving the next feat for the club, which is finishing strong in the Betway Premiership, and he still has one more year left in the deal he signed last summer.

Nasreddine Nabi and his translator pose with the Nedbank Cup trophy. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

"I'm quite surprised by these rumours," he told Robert Marawa on Radio 947.

"Right now, my full focus is on the two remaining games ahead of us. We're fully committed to finishing the season strong, and securing a spot in the top eight is very important to us.

"I don’t want to lose the momentum we’ve built from our cup run. I still have a contract, and I’m not concerned about anything beyond that.

"I don’t believe this is the right time to discuss those kinds of things.

"Kaizer Chiefs is like family to me. I have a mission here and a responsibility. Today, I just want to enjoy this moment of success."

Kaizer Chiefs’ next match in the league will be against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, and a win could see them climb up the Betway Premiership table.

There is a strong chance that Amakhosi can still finish in the top eight, as they are currently ninth and level on points with Chippa United, who occupy eighth place on the log.

Nabi sends message to Kaizer Chiefs fans

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi sent a message to Kaizer Chiefs fans after leading the club to victory against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.

The Tunisian coach also shared some heartfelt words for the club chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung Sr.

Source: Briefly News