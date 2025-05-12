Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has dismissed claims that the club will part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi, confirming he is contracted for another season

Nabi led Chiefs to win the Nedbank Cup, ending a 10-year wait for silverware and boosting his credibility among fans and management

Despite the cup win, Nabi’s future may still hinge on whether Chiefs secure a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has responded to mounting speculation about the future of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, following a report claiming the club was set to part ways with the Tunisian despite his recent success.

Kaizer Motaung Jr Clears the Air on Nabi’s Future at Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Rumours swirl after Nedbank Cup victory

Nabi guided the Soweto giants to a long-awaited trophy triumph by clinching the Nedbank Cup over the weekend, ending a 10-year silverware drought. However, a report by the Sunday Times claimed that Chiefs management had already decided not to retain Nabi beyond the 2024/25 season. The publication stated that the 59-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in July with an option to extend, would not be continuing with the club after this campaign.

Motaung Jr provides clarity on coaching situation

Speaking to Xoli Zondo on 5FM, Motaung Jr dismissed the reports, asserting that Nabi remains contracted for another season and that discussions regarding his future would follow the standard review process.

“The coach has got another season after this with us now,” said Motaung Jr. “At the same time, like we do after every season, we sit down and review. We know that the results in the league have been inconsistent.”

Nabi focused on Amakhosi's return to glory

Following the Nedbank Cup win, Nabi reiterated his desire to restore Kaizer Chiefs to their former status as one of South Africa’s dominant football forces. With two DStv Premiership matches remaining, his immediate target is to secure a top-eight finish.

“My first objective for the club is to place Kaizer Chiefs back in its natural position,” said Nabi. “I’m happy for this trophy because it is going to help me continue my process, and it is going to give the fans a lot more confidence in this project.”

Kaizer Motaung Jr Clears the Air on Nabi’s Future at Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Final stretch could shape Nabi's destiny

Although Motaung Jr has expressed confidence in Nabi’s continued tenure, the club’s position in the league table may yet influence the final decision. Failing to qualify for the MTN8 could place further pressure on the technical team. For now, the coach remains focused on closing the season strongly and building on the momentum of the cup victory.

Jose Riveiro appointed Al Ahly head coach

Briefly News previously reported that speculation was rife about Jose Riveiro’s future at Orlando Pirates. It has now been confirmed that the Spanish coach will leave the Buccaneers to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, where he will become the highest-paid manager in African football.

Riveiro will lead Al Ahly at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, marking the start of a new chapter in his career.

Source: Briefly News