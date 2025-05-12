Kaizer Motaung Jr Clears the Air on Nabi’s Future at Chiefs
- Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has dismissed claims that the club will part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi, confirming he is contracted for another season
- Nabi led Chiefs to win the Nedbank Cup, ending a 10-year wait for silverware and boosting his credibility among fans and management
- Despite the cup win, Nabi’s future may still hinge on whether Chiefs secure a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has responded to mounting speculation about the future of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, following a report claiming the club was set to part ways with the Tunisian despite his recent success.
Rumours swirl after Nedbank Cup victory
Nabi guided the Soweto giants to a long-awaited trophy triumph by clinching the Nedbank Cup over the weekend, ending a 10-year silverware drought. However, a report by the Sunday Times claimed that Chiefs management had already decided not to retain Nabi beyond the 2024/25 season. The publication stated that the 59-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in July with an option to extend, would not be continuing with the club after this campaign.
Motaung Jr provides clarity on coaching situation
Speaking to Xoli Zondo on 5FM, Motaung Jr dismissed the reports, asserting that Nabi remains contracted for another season and that discussions regarding his future would follow the standard review process.
“The coach has got another season after this with us now,” said Motaung Jr. “At the same time, like we do after every season, we sit down and review. We know that the results in the league have been inconsistent.”
Nabi focused on Amakhosi's return to glory
Following the Nedbank Cup win, Nabi reiterated his desire to restore Kaizer Chiefs to their former status as one of South Africa’s dominant football forces. With two DStv Premiership matches remaining, his immediate target is to secure a top-eight finish.
“My first objective for the club is to place Kaizer Chiefs back in its natural position,” said Nabi. “I’m happy for this trophy because it is going to help me continue my process, and it is going to give the fans a lot more confidence in this project.”
Final stretch could shape Nabi's destiny
Although Motaung Jr has expressed confidence in Nabi’s continued tenure, the club’s position in the league table may yet influence the final decision. Failing to qualify for the MTN8 could place further pressure on the technical team. For now, the coach remains focused on closing the season strongly and building on the momentum of the cup victory.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za