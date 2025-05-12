Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club after Tuesday’s Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows, following a string of disappointing results, including the Nedbank Cup final loss to Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates have officially announced that head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club following Tuesday evening’s Betway Premiership clash against Golden Arrows. The news comes in the wake of the Buccaneers' 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final, capping off a disappointing end to their season.

Orlando Pirates Confirm Riveiro’s Departure After Nedbank Cup Loss

Nedbank Cup defeat signals turning point

Pirates' latest loss at the Moses Mabhida Stadium added salt to recent wounds. The Soweto giants were also knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the semi-finals and dropped critical points in the league, effectively conceding the Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns. The cumulative effect of these setbacks appears to have accelerated internal changes, with the club now confirming Riveiro’s departure. He will be on the touchline one last time before handing over to assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Chairman Khoza pays tribute

Club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza revealed that Riveiro had requested an early exit after agreeing terms with a new club.

“Jose approached us a few weeks ago with a request to be released from his contract ahead of schedule, having signed with a new club. We believed it was best to delay the announcement until after the Nedbank Cup final. His contribution has been immense, both tactically and in terms of player development ".

Khoza added that although the club would have preferred a formal send-off, they fully respected Riveiro’s decision.

Ncikazi to lead final fixtures

After Tuesday’s encounter, Ncikazi will take over the reins for the remainder of the season. He will be supported by head performance analyst Rayaan Jacobs and the current technical staff. This interim period gives Pirates time to assess long-term coaching options ahead of the next campaign.

Riveiro's short but impactful tenure

Despite ending on a sour note, Riveiro leaves behind a legacy that includes silverware and promoting young talent into the first team. His tactical discipline and professionalism won over many within the club and fanbase alike.

