Kaizer Chiefs have wrapped up their season on a positive note by ending their ten-year wait for silverware, lifting the Nedbank Cup at the expense of their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys also snapped their winless run against the Sea Robbers this season, earning a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Jose Riveiro’s side in the final.

With Amakhosi planning to strengthen the squad during the upcoming transfer window, Briefly News highlights some of the players the club should consider parting ways with at the end of the current campaign.

3 Kaizer Chiefs Players Who Should Leave at the End of the Season

Ranga Chivaviro

When Ranga Chivaviro joined Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago, there were high hopes that he would bring both physicality and goals to the Amakhosi frontline. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

He has struggled to replicate the impressive goalscoring form he displayed at Marumo Gallants, delivering inconsistent performances and contributing minimally in big matches.

For a club like Kaizer Chiefs, with ambitions of challenging for the Betway Premiership title, their lead striker needs to offer more than just a physical presence — he must be a reliable and consistent goal source.

The Glamour Boys simply cannot afford another season plagued by wasted chances and blunt attacking displays.

Tebogo Potsane

Tebogo Potsane has had ample time to cement his place in the Amakhosi first team, yet he continues to underwhelm.

Despite occasional flashes of pace and a strong work rate, his lack of end product remains a major concern. He has struggled to provide assists, failed to become a force in front of goal, and often makes poor decisions in the final third — all of which make him expendable.

Kaizer Chiefs are in desperate need of wingers who can change games, create clear-cut chances, and consistently pose a threat in front of the opponent’s goal. Sadly, Potsane has not proven to be that player.

Fiacre Ntwari

The Rwandan international was brought in as a replacement for Itumeleng Khune, but the former TS Galaxy man lost his place to Bruce Bvuma very early in the season and has barely featured since then.

He now finds himself behind both Brandon Petersen and Bvuma in the pecking order. His limited contribution suggests he is surplus to requirements at Naturena.

Chiefs would be better off promoting a promising young goalkeeper from their development ranks or signing a more competitive long-term option to strengthen the position.

