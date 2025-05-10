Kaizer Chiefs had the last laugh against Orlando Pirates this season as they defeated the Buccaneers 2-1 to win the Nedbank Cup in Durban on Saturday afternoon

The Glamour Boys ended their trophy drought, which had lasted for ten years, and also made a substantial sum of money from the sponsors of the Nedbank Cup competition

Briefly News highlights the breakdown of the two teams' earnings after the final of the competition at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs have been richly rewarded for winning the 2024-25 Nedbank Cup after defeating their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi headed into the final as the underdogs, with their performance this season being underwhelming, while the Sea Robbers came in as defending champions, looking to make history by winning the competition three times in a row.

However, the Glamour Boys had other plans for their archrivals, claiming a resounding 2-1 victory over Jose Riveiro's side, with Pirates' former player Yusuf Maart scoring the winning goal for Nasreddine Nabi's side.

Chiefs took the lead through former Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino very early in the game from the penalty spot but didn't hold on to the lead for long as Evidence Makgopa level the scoreline few minutes later.

Maart's volley in the 80th minute sealed Amakhosi's first win against the Sea Robbers in the Soweto derby this season.

How Much Kaizer Chiefs Made Compared to Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs may have ended their ten-year wait for a trophy, but they also racked up a significant cash prize for winning the Nedbank Cup this season.

The Glamour Boys received a R7 million cheque from Nedbank for winning the competition, while last season's winners, Pirates, were paid R2.5 million for finishing second.

Mamelodi Sundowns were also rewarded despite being knocked out by the eventual winners, Kaizer Chiefs, in the semifinals. The Brazilians, along with Marumo Gallants, will earn R1 million for finishing among the top four teams.

Quarter-finalists will also receive R400,000 each, while the eliminated teams will take home R250,000.

What Kaizer Chiefs achieved with winning Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs winning the Nedbank Cup means they will play in the CAF Confederations Cup next season despite not making it through the league phase.

They also extended their record of being the most successful team in the history of the Nedbank Cup with 14 titles to their name.

Source: Briefly News