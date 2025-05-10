Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to face each other in the Nedbank Cup final with several people alongside club legends dropping their predictions for the top-class clash

Two former South African internationals have predicted Kaizer Chiefs to win their tie with both of them stating the reason they are backing the Glamour Boys to lift the title this weekend

The previous two Soweto derbies have went in the Sea Robbers way, as they clinched all six points in the Betway Premiership but the final might be different

Bafana Bafana legends Itumeleng Khune and Teko Modise have both explained why Kaizer Chiefs should win the Nedbank Cup ahead of Orlando Pirates this weekend.

The Glamour Boys and the Sea Robbers will face off in the final of the competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates are entering the fixture as the favourites, having defeated Kaizer Chiefs in both of their Betway Premiership encounters this season.

Khune, Modise predict Chiefs to win Nedbank Cup

According to iDiskiTimes, former South African internationals Khune and Modise have both shared their predictions for the Nedbank Cup final, expressing their reasons for wanting Chiefs to triumph.

Khune, the former captain of Amakhosi, expressed his desire for Chiefs to win the trophy for club chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung, who has invested significant time and money into the club, and who deserves a title after a decade-long trophy drought.

“I really hope they bring it home for the old man — he’s earned it,” he shared during the Nedbank Cup Twitter Space.

“Nearly a decade without silverware is tough, especially for someone who’s given his all to the club. Dr. Motaung has poured his heart and resources into this team. It’s time the players stepped up and wrote a new chapter in the club’s legacy.”

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise also shared his thoughts on the match.

“Football has a funny way of turning around. Chiefs fans have carried this weight for years, and I feel like this might be the moment where it finally shifts.”

“They’ve knocked on the door long enough — maybe this is the game where it opens. I genuinely believe we might see Kaizer Chiefs lifting that trophy on Saturday.”

Pirates are gunning for their third consecutive Nedbank Cup title this weekend, while Chiefs will be hoping to end Pirates' reign as the competition's champions and break their own title drought.

The last time Kaizer Chiefs defeated Pirates in a cup final was in 2014, when they won the MTN8 competition before the start of the 2014-15 season, they also won the league title that campaign.

Source: Briefly News