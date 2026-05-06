South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi recently left Orlando Pirates just before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in Morocco in December, 2025.

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The former Pirates defender joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, a move that sparked debate amongst Premier Soccer League fans, with Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos also not happy about the youngster's move.

As a 20-year-old player plying his football trade in the PSL, you have an average starting salary between R10,000 and R15,000, but it's not the same abroad.

Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire in January

Mbokazi left Pirates for Chicago Fire in a reported deal valued at roughly R50 million, and he signed a four-year contract with the MLS side.

The agreement is set to run until 2029, with an additional one-year extension option included.

Broos made no effort to conceal his frustration with Mbokazi's decision, directing criticism at the player’s agent, Basia Michaels of QT Sports.

“I’m aware of what happened. His agent, a woman who believes she understands football, is acting like many others—focused on how much money she can secure,” he said.

Broos' comments about Mbokazi's move to the United States, and also his agent, put the Belgian tactician in trouble as he was tagged a sexist by some set of people, and it was a serious issue in the Bafana Bafana camp before the 2025 AFCON kicked off.

The matter was resolved after Broo

How much Mbokazi earns at Chicago Fire

According to a report by IOL Sport, Mbokazi earns between R1.3m and R1.5m every month, and he's estimated to make between R15,6m and R18m every year.

The Bafana Bafana defender's lucrative deal makes him earn more than top South African players, and he's also one of the top earners in the US league.

The former Pirates star's move overseas appears to be a lucrative step for the youngster, and if we are to compare, he earns more than Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who is one of the top earners in the Betway Premiership and reportedly on a monthly salary of about R500,000.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Briefly News earlier listed Themba Zwane's impressive car collection as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is also one of the richest South African footballers.

The veteran South African footballer has some luxury cars in his possession, and it's all thanks to football.

Source: Briefly News