Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have dismissed head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi only hours after their 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

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Last season, Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane were named the co-coaches of AmaZulu FC, but left the position before the end of that same season. He was named Chippa United's head coach late last year, but he has been shown the exit door like two other managers this campaign.

Chippa agreed to terminate Stanley Nwabali's contract late in the January transfer window, and they've not been performing well since that decision was taken.

Chippa United sack Vilakazi

According to iDiskiTimes, the Chilli Boys decided to part ways with Vilakazi following the defeat to Sekhukhune, which came on the back of a heavy 5-1 thrashing by AmaZulu.

Club chairman ‘Kanu’ has already communicated the decision to the technical staff and players, confirming Vilakazi’s immediate exit.

The Chilli Boys currently sit 13th on the table with 24 points from 27 matches, just two points clear of the relegation playoff zone.

Vilakazi leaves after managing just one victory in his last nine league outings, becoming the third coach to exit the club this season after Sinethemba Badela and Luc Eymael earlier in the campaign.

Chippa United will wrap up their Betway Premiership season with fixtures against TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Fans react as Chippa sack Vilakazi

Chippa United's decision to sack Vilakazi has sparked different opinions for PSL fans on social media, with some agreeing with the decision while others claimed they should have let him finish the season.

Here is what fans are saying on the issue online:

Jumpman Yangamessi said:

"Coaches should avoid the chippa cause there is no stability."

Nobethaa shared:

"I was there watching the team. Chippa United has no players. They need a scout and stop taking ama rejects."

Calvo Ckmohulatsi wrote:

"Didn’t he say 'kusele abo ntangabethu' after losing to Sundowns? Now abo ntanga has cost him his job. Football has no therefore 😂😂😂."

Hloml' iphuthu lidala implied:

"I know only 'sucker for punches' called Dan Maliselela. He will take that GIG just for the last league match against @KaizerChiefs. That man, since he beat Steve Khompela on the Nedbank Cup FINAL, made him think Chiefs are his desert."

Homulani reacted:

"This is the only reason Chippa United survive relegation season after season. There's no room for mediocrity; if you don't bring results, you go."

Daytona Nkosazana Father commented:

"Chippa United will find themselves in a position they can't get out of someday. They need to stabilise things."

Sesi Ausi Suster💓 added:

"He could have let him finish the remaining 3 games, but that wouldn't be the Mpengesi we all know. Ya neh."

Kaizer Chiefs legend leaves coaching job

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs legend left his coaching role unexpectedly after spending just a few days with the club.

The former PSL star didn't explain the reason behind his decision in the official statement he released on social media concerning his departure.

Source: Briefly News