Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have confirmed the departure of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

The Nigerian international is said to have submitted a transfer request before the Chilli Boys decided to terminate his contract

The former Katsina United goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs since breaking into the Nigerian team in 2024

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially ended his stay with Betway Premiership outfit Chippa United, with the separation taking effect immediately.

The Nigerian shot-stopper arrived at the Eastern Cape club in 2022 from Katsina United and quickly established himself as a key figure between the posts.

His consistent performances for the Chilli Boys earned him a call-up to the Nigerian national team by Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, where he has since claimed the number one jersey since then.

Chippa United announce Nwabali's exit

Chippa United confirmed the Nigerian goalkeeper’s departure in an official statement released on Thursday, February 5, 2026, claiming that the decision followed a formal request from the player.

The club stated that Nwabali had asked to be released, and after reviewing the request, management agreed to let him go. Chippa United expressed gratitude for his dedication, professionalism, and service during his time at the club, noting that his contributions would not be forgotten.

The statement concluded by wishing the goalkeeper well as he embarks on the next phase of his career.

Nwabali had entered the final six months of his contract, which allowed him to negotiate freely with other clubs. His impressive displays at the AFCON tournament are believed to have further increased interest in his signature.

Nwabali linked with Kaizer Chiefs

In recent seasons, speculation around Nwabali’s future had intensified since his emergence at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished second after losing to the host in the final while the Bafana Bafana of South Africa finished third.

The 29-year-old was repeatedly linked with a move away from Chippa United, with Kaizer Chiefs touted as one of the Premier Soccer League clubs monitoring his situation. Reports have also suggested interest from clubs in Europe and the Middle East, but the Nigerian goalkeeper remained with the Chilli Boys after the tournament.

On the international stage in 2025, Nwabali played a role in Nigeria’s AFCON campaign in Morocco, as the Super Eagles secured a third-place finish after defeating Egypt on penalties in the playoff match.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Nwabali's decision to leave Chippa United outside the transfer window.

Abongile Makhosonke said

"Let Him go 🚶‍♂️..I saw Him 👀 manhandling his defenders several times. He is heading to Simba (under Steve Barker)."

Vusi Mgidi shared:

"Your environment will always influence you. His form at AFCON, and I believe, there was so much influence from his teammates."

Ndingubani Ke Dyantyi commented:

"Chilli boys cashed millions whenever he got a call-up for his national team. For that, we thank you, Nwabali. We can use those millions to buy another quality goalkeeper, or ask Pirates to loan Their 3rd goalkeeper. He is young and good."

Luyolo Sihle Lloyd Hoflani shared:

"You guys declined oil money back in 2024; now he is leaving for free. Absolute cinema 😂😂😭😭."

Ingqwelendala Mathambisa Ngcolwane SA reacted:

"Let me confirm this to you, Chippa United Football Club. Who ever come to your club, make sure that it is a national asset. This boy you find him unknown but now he is well-known you decided to just let him go without giving him a Ts and Cs so that whoever comes must pay, he can cross the Africa and fit in Clear to any big club, even overseas in Europe this young man can play for Arsenal, Chelsea and also Westham only if he found resources and learn more to the following club. Nwabali is a very important goalkeeper 👏 at his age."

Simthandile Tista added:

"We can't run away from the fact that he really served us well and has been a true professional. We thank him for that, and he really needed to grow as a player and in his career. His heart was not here, we could see. All the best, big man 🙏."

