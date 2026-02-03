Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the passing of a South African midfielder as they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup

The Stellies released a statement on their official website and on social media to share the story about the death of their young player

The Cape Winelands also appealed to the public to respect the player's family privacy, as he would be greatly remembered at the club

Stellenbosch FC have finally broken their silence concerning the death of South African midfielder Jeandre Gaffoor ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup.

Stellenbosch FC confirmed the death of Jeandre Gaffoor days before their Nedbank Cup tie against Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Cape Town Spurs

The DStv Diski Challenge star reportedly died on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in Cape Town, with details about the cause of his death still sketchy. Some reports have it that he drowned in Cape Town, with his family yet to announce the nature of the midfielder's death.

Gaffoor becomes the club’s second loss, following the tragic killing of 19-year-old defender Oshwin Andries three years ago, with Kaizer Chiefs also losing Luke Fleurs a year after that.

Stellenbosch mourn Gaffoor's death

Stellenbosch FC confirmed on Monday, February 2, 2026, with an official statement on their website that the club is mourning the sudden death of reserve team player Jeandre Gaffoor, expressing deep sorrow at the loss of the young talent.

In its message, the club appealed for respect and compassion toward Gaffoor’s family and close friends, adding that he will be fondly remembered by teammates, coaches and staff, with his passing leaving a lasting impact on both the club and the broader football community.

Gaffoor, aged 20, arrived at Stellenbosch FC from Cape Town Spurs at the beginning of the 2024/25 season and went on to play a key role as the development side finished second in the DStv Diski Challenge last term.

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jeandre Gaffoor passed away at the age of 20. Photo: Prosport International

Prosport International, the agency representing Gaffoor, confirmed the news via a social media post, expressing profound sorrow over Jeandre Gaffoor’s death, as tributes also poured in from his former club, Spurs, in honour of the midfielder.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Stellenbosch head into the encounter on the back of successive Group C losses in the CAF Confederation Cup against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, and the side will be keen to restore belief as Gavin Hunt settles into life as head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs, in contrast, arrive in a confident mood after registering consecutive wins in the same tournament, with the last victory coming in the second leg of their group stage clash against ZESCO United in South Africa.

Despite the issues the club has experienced in recent months, Hunt believes signs of progress are beginning to show, and that it came at the right time, when they would face his former side, the defending champions of the Nedbank Cup.

“It’s a great institution,” Hunt said. “The people here are professional, supportive and committed, and that kind of environment makes a real difference.”

South African minister hails Lilepo

