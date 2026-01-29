Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is one of several figures still marveling at Glody Lilepo’s sensational long-range effort for Kaizer Chiefs against Marumo Gallants.

The Congolese attacker delivered the match-winner with an audacious strike from well beyond 40 yards, finding the back of the net as Chiefs edged Gallants 1–0 on Wednesday to climb into second place on the PSL standings.

Lilepo collected possession on the left flank before unleashing a thunderous shot that flew past Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who was left helpless as the ball soared into the goal.

The spectacular finish has reignited debate over the standout goal of the campaign, with McKenzie already declaring it the season’s best.

“I can’t see any goal topping that one this season — jealous down,” the Sports Minister wrote on X.

Not everyone, however, is convinced that Lilepo’s effort stands alone at the top, with rival supporters pointing to other memorable strikes, particularly those produced by Orlando Pirates players.

Pirates fans believe Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s impressive finish against Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout, along with teenager Camren Dansin’s breathtaking goal versus Mamelodi Sundowns, deserve equal recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Dansin’s strike claimed the November/December Goal of the Month award and Lilepo is widely expected to secure January’s honour, the campaign is still ongoing and more contenders could yet emerge.

Source: Briefly News