Kaizer Chiefs marked a significant milestone on Sunday by securing their first-ever victory over a Zambian opponent, edging ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter.

Having fallen to ZESCO in the playoff round of the 2018/19 campaign and previously failed to register a win against any Zambian side, Amakhosi finally broke the trend with a valuable away result at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Soweto giants made the ideal start when a corner was met by Flavio Da Silva, whose header was parried by goalkeeper Philip Sakauta, allowing Pule Mmodi to react quickest and slot home the rebound.

Beyond the early breakthrough, the opening half offered little excitement. Chiefs controlled possession and tempo but struggled to carve out clear chances, while effectively limiting the hosts’ attacking threat.

ZESCO head coach Mathews Ndhlovu raised eyebrows by making a double change before half-time, withdrawing Peter Musukuma and Vitalis Ganter for Derrick Obame and Emmanuel Mwanza.

Chiefs also adjusted their lineup at the interval, as Glody Lilepo was introduced in place of Khanyisa Mayo, who had a quiet first half.

The hosts came close shortly after the restart when Amine Hiver struck a fierce effort in the 57th minute, but the shot narrowly missed Brandon Petersen’s post.

Clear-cut chances remained scarce for the remainder of the contest, with Chiefs maintaining their defensive shape to keep ZESCO at bay. The home side threatened late on, but Petersen was alert, rushing off his line to smother a chance from Mwanza.

The narrow victory lifted Amakhosi to four points in the group, keeping them third on goal difference alongside Zamalek and two points adrift of leaders Al Masry, with the Egyptian rivals due to meet later in the day.

Attention now shifts to the return fixture, as Chiefs prepare to host ZESCO United in South Africa next week at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

