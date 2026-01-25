Stellenbosch FC have reinforced their defensive options by securing the services of Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Asekho Tiwani, following the exit of Azerbaijani defender Turan Manafov. The acquisition comes at a crucial time as the Winelands outfit prepares for a demanding 2025/26 season that includes both domestic and continental commitments.

The 20-year-old has joined Stellies on a short-term loan from Sundowns, a deal initially reported by iDiski Times, as he looks to gain consistent game time after limited opportunities in Pretoria. Tiwani made the switch to Masandawana from Sekhukhune United in mid-2024, but struggled to cement a regular place in a highly competitive squad.

At Chloorkop, the young defender faced stiff competition from experienced campaigners Aubrey Modiba and Fawaaz Basadien, as well as Thato Sibiya. He is yet to feature this season, after recording 15 appearances in the previous campaign, 11 of which came as starts, with four outings off the bench.

Widely regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest prospects, Tiwani recently underlined his credentials on the international stage at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where he delivered assured performances against top global opposition.

Blessed with speed and well-suited to the demands of the modern wing-back role, Tiwani is expected to link up with the Stellenbosch squad immediately upon their return from CAF competition in Algeria.

Tiwani in, Manafov out for Stellenbosch FC

Tiwani’s arrival aligns with the departure of Turan Manafov, who is set to return to Azerbaijan after securing a loan move to Gabala FC for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old joined Stellenbosch at the beginning of the current campaign but will now continue his career back home.

Despite his short stay in the Western Cape, Manafov offered valuable depth, featuring 10 times across the Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions. His exit frees up both a foreign-player slot and a positional vacancy within the squad, paving the way for Tiwani’s inclusion.

Newly installed head coach Gavin Hunt is likely to value Tiwani’s tactical flexibility. Notably, all four of his starts at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup came in a central defensive role, where he also wore the captain’s armband for Amajita.

Nevertheless, the youngster will face competition for a starting berth at Stellenbosch, with Omega Mdaka also vying for a place in the heart of the defence.

Source: Briefly News