Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has insisted that the team’s success is built on collective strength rather than individual brilliance, expressing confidence in the squad’s depth following the departure of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks after being promoted from the DStv Diski Challenge side, quickly establishing himself as a regular in the Soweto giants' backline and earning the vice-captaincy at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, but didn't end the campaign with the club.

His impressive performances also saw him break into the senior national team very early under the current Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, where he featured in every minute of their Africa Cup of Nations matches in Morocco before their round-of-16 elimination by Cameroon.

Ahead of the tournament, Mbokazi completed a reported $3 million move to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire. In his absence, club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has stepped into the defence alongside Lebone Seema.

Ouaddou addressed the situation after Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, dismissing concerns about the defender’s exit.

He acknowledged the attention surrounding Mbokazi’s move but stressed that Pirates boast a strong group of defenders capable of maintaining high standards.

According to the coach, defensive solidity and clean sheets are the result of teamwork rather than reliance on a single player. While Mbokazi played an important role, Ouaddou believes Sibisi and Seema showed they are more than capable of carrying the responsibility, as demonstrated by their performance on the day.

Fans react

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Ouaddou's comments after the game, and also his opinion on what to do after Mbokazi left the club in the January transfer window.

Collins Colie

Orlando Pirates FC has been collecting trophies before Mbokazi was promoted. The same defenders r still there n we will continue to dominate

Willy Dladla II

Playing two holding Middlefield is a big mistake for the coach, and taking time to introduce offensive players like Appollis, Rele and Mbuthuma

Magagu Nyameko

Ouaddou, what you did today is not acceptable at all. You can't bench match winners while your main focus is to win a league, you can't do that, man, NO!!!

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko

Signing 17 players, resting the whole month, but failed to score even a single goal against tired Sekhukhune

Ex Husbee

Pirates need to turn those games into points, or it's going to be a long season 😐👣

Source: Briefly News