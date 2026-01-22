Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Siyabonga Ndlozi and Sifiso Luthuli will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Magesi FC.

The Limpopo-based side finds itself in a relegation battle, sitting 15th on the log after managing just two victories in the opening half of the campaign.

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Magesi officially unveiled the two Pirates players as new additions.

Luthuli, a product of the Buccaneers’ development system, spent several seasons away from the club before making his return last year. His only appearance since then came in the Carling Cup final against the Carling All Stars, where he marked the occasion with a goal.

Ndlozi, who graduated from the DDC, made his senior debut last season and has gone on to record four first-team appearances, the most recent coming in October.

The 25-year-old attacker previously turned out for Pretoria Callies between 2022 and 2024, and the move has since been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly News