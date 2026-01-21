Grant Williams, who represents both the Springboks and the Sharks, has become the newest rugby figure set to get married after quietly revealing his engagement to longtime partner Tamryn Cupido.

The Paarl native is understood to have been in a long-term relationship with Cupido, a teacher by profession, for a number of years.

Grant Williams proposes to his partner

Grant Williams sparked engagement rumours after sharing photos on Instagram and Facebook that resembled a professional engagement shoot.

The Springbok halfback was pictured alongside his partner, Tamryn Cupido, on a beachfront setting, with a noticeable ring on her finger fuelling speculation that the couple had taken the next step.

The post quickly caught the attention of fellow Springboks, with captain Siya Kolisi and Damian Willemse among those who reacted to it.

Edwill van der Merwe added to the excitement in the comments by sharing a meme of a groom preparing to head down the aisle.

Messages of congratulations also poured in, including from Springboks PR manager Annalee Murray.

