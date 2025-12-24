Global site navigation

South African Rugby Star Ruan Venter Proposes to Anchen Du Plessis in Romantic Beach Moment
South African Rugby Star Ruan Venter Proposes to Anchen Du Plessis in Romantic Beach Moment

by  Raphael Abiola
South African rugby star Ruan Venter has officially popped the question to his longtime partner, Anchen Du Plessis, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

The 23-year-old shared the special moment on Instagram, posting images of himself proposing during a romantic beach setup. The engagement took place at Sea Park in KwaZulu-Natal, where a carefully arranged picnic featured red rose bouquets and a “Marry Me” display.

In 2024, Venter earned his first cap for the Springboks, helping the team secure a victory over Portugal. Reflecting on the experience, he described it as both emotional and incredible, giving him a chance to demonstrate his talent on the international stage.

Venter told SA Rugby: “It was an emotional experience for both me and my family, and personally, a fantastic opportunity. If someone had told me just two weeks earlier that I’d make my Test debut, I wouldn’t have believed it. It was unexpected and truly unforgettable.”

Beyond his international appearances, Venter continues to thrive in his professional rugby career, recently extending his contract with The Lions through 2028.

