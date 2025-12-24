South African men's national team boss Hugo Broos has issued stern warning to Bafana Bafana players ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana won their first match in the competition against Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025, and would be looking forward to securing all three points against the seven-time champions.

Broos warns Bafana Bafana stars

Broos said he deliberately adopted a firmer tone with the squad to provoke a more aggressive and composed display after the break, as Bafana Bafana sought to reassert themselves and chase a win.

He expressed satisfaction with the team’s second-half turnaround and stressed that the difficulties experienced would not be repeated as the competition moves forward.

Broos explained that the opening stages of a tournament often give players a clear sense of the challenges ahead and how matches are likely to unfold.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He noted that Angola posed a different kind of test, playing a more technical, possession-based style rather than the physical approach typically associated with African football.

According to the coach, South Africa became complacent after taking the lead, assuming the job was done, but the situation quickly served as a reality check — one he reinforced during the half-time interval.

He added that the players were fully aware that maintaining that level of performance would have resulted in defeat.

Broos concluded by stressing his confidence in the squad, insisting the lapse would not be repeated, and that they were fortunate to escape with a win before any lasting damage was done.

Source: Briefly News