Hugo Broos is set to achieve a significant milestone by managing his 50th match as Bafana Bafana head coach during the team’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Angola.

The clash is scheduled for Monday, December 22, 2025, at 19:00 (SAST) at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, where Bafana Bafana will face off against the Palancas Negras.

Broos assumed the post as coach of South Africa’s men’s national team on May 5, 2021, becoming the country’s longest-serving Bafana Bafana manager to date.

Broos set to hit new milestone

Under Broos guidance, Bafana Bafana have played 49 matches, gathering 24 victories, 19 draws, and only six losses, while also improving their FIFA ranking from 75th to 61st.

On the field, they had maintained an impressive 25-game unbeaten streak, which was disrupted off the pitch due to an administrative error that resulted in a three-point deduction from their win against Lesotho. FIFA docked the points after they fielded an ineligible player in the World up qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana results under Hugo Broos:

South Africa edged Uganda 3-2 in a friendly.

Held Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier.

Defeated Ghana 1-0 in World Cup qualifying action.

Overcame Ethiopia 3-1 away in a World Cup qualifier.

Beat Ethiopia 1-0 at home in the World Cup qualifiers.

Claimed a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifying match.

Lost 1-0 to Ghana in a World Cup qualifier.

Played a goalless draw with Guinea in a friendly.

Suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to France in a friendly.

Fell 2-1 to Morocco in an AFCON qualifier.

Dominated Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly encounter.

Beat Botswana 1-0 in a friendly.

Won 2-1 against Mozambique in a friendly match.

Played to a 1-1 draw with Angola in a friendly.

Drew 2-2 with Liberia in an AFCON qualifier.

Triumphed 2-1 over Liberia in the return AFCON qualifier.

Defeated Morocco 2-1 in an AFCON qualifying match.

Held Namibia to a 0-0 draw in a friendly.

Claimed a 1-0 win over DR Congo in a friendly.

Played 0-0 with Eswatini in a friendly.

Shared a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in a friendly.

Won 2-1 against Benin in a World Cup qualifier.

Lost 2-0 to Rwanda in World Cup qualifying.

Fell 2-0 to Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defeated Namibia 4-0 in AFCON competition.

Played 0-0 with Tunisia in AFCON.

Beat Morocco 2-0 in an AFCON match.

Drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in the AFCON quarterfinals, winning on penalties.

Played Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the AFCON semifinals, losing on penalties.

Drew 0-0 with DR Congo in the AFCON third-place playoff, winning on penalties.

Played a 1-1 draw with Andorra in a friendly.

Drew 3-3 with Algeria in a friendly.

Held Nigeria 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 in World Cup qualifying action.

Drew 2-2 with Uganda in an AFCON qualifier.

Beat South Sudan 3-2 in AFCON qualifying.

Thrashed Congo Brazzaville 5-0 in AFCON qualifying.

Played 1-1 with Congo Brazzaville in an AFCON qualifier.

Won 2-0 away at Uganda in AFCON qualifying.

Defeated South Sudan 3-0 in AFCON qualifying.

Beat Lesotho 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier (later forfeited 3-0).

Won 2-0 against Benin in a World Cup qualifying match.

Played 0-0 with Tanzania in a friendly.

Defeated Mozambique 2-0 in a friendly.

Beat Lesotho 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Shared a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in World Cup qualifying.

Held Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualification.

Defeated Rwanda 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Won 3-1 against Zambia in a friendly.

Broos shares Bafana's AFCON target

Briefly News also reported that Broos has shared Bafana Bafana's target at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.

The former Cameroon national team coach set the record straight after his team was put under pressure to win the tournament this year.

